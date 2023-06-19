Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on June 23rd

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1428 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PRN traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,841. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $78.72 and a 1-year high of $102.11. The stock has a market cap of $138.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.03.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 541.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 35,586 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $770,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000.

About Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

