Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.107 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.53. 97,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,075. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $66.22 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.80.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.