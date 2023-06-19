Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on June 23rd

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1794 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ DWAS traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.72. 80,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,618. The company has a market cap of $606.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.87 and a fifty-two week high of $81.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.55.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $431,000.

About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

