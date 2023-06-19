Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0579 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTF traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.78. 9,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,748. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.74 and a 200 day moving average of $126.94. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $98.88 and a 12 month high of $145.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 11,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period.

About Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

