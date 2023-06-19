Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) to Issue $0.20 Dividend

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1954 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PUI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.13. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.96. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.34. The firm has a market cap of $42.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

