Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Plans Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:QQMG)

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQMG traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.98. 15,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,963. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 million, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $25.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance criteria. QQMG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

