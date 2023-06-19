Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.7506 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.80. 18,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $144.81 and a 52-week high of $179.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.45 and its 200-day moving average is $162.48.

Institutional Trading of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,677,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,066,000 after acquiring an additional 269,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 334.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,427,000 after acquiring an additional 124,026 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

