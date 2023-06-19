Invesco Global Water ETF Announces Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:PIO)

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1932 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco Global Water ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PIO stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.98. 14,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,509. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.65. The company has a market cap of $287.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $36.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Global Water ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000.

About Invesco Global Water ETF

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

