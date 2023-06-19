Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0876 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Price Performance

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.82. The stock had a trading volume of 59,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,037. The stock has a market cap of $215.57 million, a PE ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.58. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $34.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.50.

Get Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exor Capital LLP bought a new stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,854,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 810.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 346,174 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 66,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 31,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.