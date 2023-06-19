Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Plans Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:IHYF)

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

IHYF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.59. 4,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,810. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average is $21.40. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $22.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) by 429.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,697 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 5.39% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

