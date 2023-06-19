Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on June 23rd

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0713 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock remained flat at $19.47 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 451,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,930. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,867,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,214,000 after acquiring an additional 373,982 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 42,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.