Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:PID)

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1629 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PID traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.13. The company had a trading volume of 164,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,222. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.81.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 708,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,634,000 after acquiring an additional 65,016 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 394,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 97,490 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 96,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 25,349 shares during the period. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.