Invesco KBW Bank ETF Plans Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.4456 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance
KBWB stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $42.17. 597,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,755. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $36.19 and a twelve month high of $59.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000.
About Invesco KBW Bank ETF
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Mosaic’s Price Targets May Be Understated
- Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
- What Does Logitech CEO’s Abrupt Departure Mean?
- Ulta Beauty Stock Value is More Than Skin Deep
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.