Invesco KBW Bank ETF Plans Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.4456 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

KBWB stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $42.17. 597,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,755. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $36.19 and a twelve month high of $59.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000.

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.