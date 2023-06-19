Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.162 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWD traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $15.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,813. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $370.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBWD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 450,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after buying an additional 52,219 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the first quarter valued at about $773,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $623,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period.

About Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

