Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Declares $0.16 Dividend

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.162 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KBWD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.59. The stock had a trading volume of 74,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,813. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $370.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 42,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $623,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Company Profile

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

