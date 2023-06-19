Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Plans Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1402 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:KBWY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.38. 46,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,187. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average is $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $214.86 million, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $24.26.

Get Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $242,000.

About Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.