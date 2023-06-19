Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.2167 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded down $0.97 on Monday, hitting $151.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,093. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $104.62 and a 12-month high of $153.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.13 and a 200-day moving average of $125.98.

Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QQQM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after buying an additional 650,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000.

