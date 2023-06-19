Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:IBBQ)

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0453 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBBQ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,820. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.30 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $22.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 259.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period.

About Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

