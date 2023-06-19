Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0497 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Shares of QQQJ stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.11. The company had a trading volume of 92,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,213. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $27.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QQQJ. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 467.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 81,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 67,543 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,428,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 174.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 56,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,165,000.

