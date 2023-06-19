Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0497 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

QQQJ traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $26.11. The company had a trading volume of 92,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,213. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $27.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 60.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 38.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,026,000 after buying an additional 30,036 shares during the period.

