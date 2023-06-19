Invesco QQQ (QQQ) to Issue Dividend of $0.50 on July 31st

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.504 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.6 %

QQQ stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $367.93. 80,931,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,915,145. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.84. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $372.85.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 836.7% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

