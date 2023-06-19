Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Declares Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:IUS)

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.174 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.31. The stock had a trading volume of 60,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,523. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.11. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.87 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,693,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,847,000 after purchasing an additional 159,861 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 358,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,097,000 after purchasing an additional 68,963 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000.

About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

