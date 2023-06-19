Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) to Issue $0.45 Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.4527 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSCC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.38. 4,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,977. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $93.07 and a 12-month high of $112.94. The company has a market cap of $70.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

