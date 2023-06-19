Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0641 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $9.29. The company had a trading volume of 87,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,209. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24. The company has a market cap of $183.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.95. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 234.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 600,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 421,303 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 1,429.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 250,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 234,295 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 117.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 261,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 141,260 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 62,701 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.