Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0641 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PSCE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.29. 87,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,209. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24. The company has a market cap of $183.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.95. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $11.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSCE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $125,000.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

