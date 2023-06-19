Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Announces Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:PSCI)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.193 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

PSCI stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,966. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.29. The company has a market cap of $78.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.24. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.90 and a fifty-two week high of $102.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $211,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

