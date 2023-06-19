Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) to Issue $0.12 Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1164 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCM traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $55.56 and a 12 month high of $73.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

