Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Plans Dividend of $0.02

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0248 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSCU stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $54.13. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

