Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VRIG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.95. 83,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,144. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.84. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $25.07.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $546,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 183,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 19,778 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $986,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.