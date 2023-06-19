Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1161 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

PHO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.69. 95,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,956. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.65. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $43.28 and a 52-week high of $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Water Resources ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

