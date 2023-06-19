iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Holdings Increased by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 348,135 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 10.9% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. owned 0.37% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $91,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF opened at $96.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.28. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $105.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2316 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

