iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) is Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 5.2% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $8,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $96.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.95 and a fifty-two week high of $99.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

