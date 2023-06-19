iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Boosted by Sage Investment Advisers LLC

Sage Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 2.2% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after acquiring an additional 81,527 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,935. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.68. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $71.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.