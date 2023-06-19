Joystick (JOY) Trading Down 13.4% This Week

Joystick (JOY) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Joystick has a market capitalization of $5.08 million and approximately $6,989.33 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Joystick has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018178 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018493 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00014874 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,921.15 or 0.99960483 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.02361685 USD and is down -17.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,899.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

