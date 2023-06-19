JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Stock Holdings Increased by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for 1.7% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 33,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 28,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMST opened at $50.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.61.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

