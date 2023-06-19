Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,226 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $106.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.32. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $184.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

