Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period.

SDY stock opened at $123.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.69. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $132.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

