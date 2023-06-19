Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises approximately 2.4% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Lam Research by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Lam Research by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Lam Research by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX traded down $8.35 on Monday, hitting $612.65. 2,678,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,484. The firm has a market cap of $82.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.49. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $644.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $558.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

