Lantz Financial LLC Acquires 30,794 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,794 shares during the period. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF comprises about 1.9% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lantz Financial LLC owned 0.44% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2,801.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGXU traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.14. 501,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,198. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $24.36.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

