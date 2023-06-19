Lantz Financial LLC Acquires 520 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,945,000 after purchasing an additional 140,076,592 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 37,036,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,533,000 after purchasing an additional 728,456 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,814,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,502,000 after purchasing an additional 37,508 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,377,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,471,000 after purchasing an additional 93,473 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,710,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,288,000 after purchasing an additional 545,354 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.50. 585,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,422. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.28. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $35.10.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

