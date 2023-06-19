Lantz Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 130.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 184.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 58,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,320,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $164.19. 410,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,887. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.60 and its 200 day moving average is $161.45. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

