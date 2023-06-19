Lantz Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 50,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 180,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.2 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.37. The stock had a trading volume of 13,574 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.70 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.69.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

