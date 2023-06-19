Lantz Financial LLC Reduces Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Lantz Financial LLC reduced its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Progressive comprises 1.0% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Progressive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $1.63 on Monday, hitting $129.99. 3,355,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.23. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $108.64 and a 1-year high of $149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.87.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $70,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $830,846.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,236 shares of company stock worth $2,392,864. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

