Lantz Financial LLC Sells 29 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Lantz Financial LLC lessened its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 0.9% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Linde by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Linde by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Linde by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Linde Price Performance

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LIN stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $375.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,372,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,902. The company has a market capitalization of $184.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $378.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $364.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.