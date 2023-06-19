Lantz Financial LLC Sells 314 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Lantz Financial LLC trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 19,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 319,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after buying an additional 32,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS BJUL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.95. 7,238 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

