Lpwm LLC Buys 1,677 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Lpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Lpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after buying an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,993,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,508,000 after buying an additional 122,406 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,515,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,434,000 after buying an additional 355,913 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,650,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,389,000 after buying an additional 130,431 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VOE traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $137.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,723. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

