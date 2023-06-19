Lpwm LLC Buys 392 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.06 on Monday, reaching $197.14. 414,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,264. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.50. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

