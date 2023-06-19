Lpwm LLC Invests $237,000 in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Lpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHO. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at about $382,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PHO stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $55.69. The stock had a trading volume of 95,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,956. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.63. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $43.28 and a one year high of $55.97.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.