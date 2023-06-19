Lpwm LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Lpwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 accounts for approximately 1.3% of Lpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lpwm LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VONE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 876,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,689,000 after purchasing an additional 421,002 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 793,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 662,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,413,000 after purchasing an additional 92,724 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3.6% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 393,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,797,000 after purchasing an additional 162,821 shares during the period.

Shares of VONE traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $200.49. 147,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,923. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $158.95 and a 12-month high of $202.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

