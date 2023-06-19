Lpwm LLC Takes Position in ProSomnus, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSA)

Lpwm LLC purchased a new stake in ProSomnus, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Separately, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProSomnus in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,134,000. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSA. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSomnus in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on ProSomnus in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

ProSomnus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.27. The company had a trading volume of 16,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,078. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.98. ProSomnus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $9.41.

ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ProSomnus, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProSomnus Company Profile

ProSomnus, Inc manufactures and sells precision oral appliance therapy devices for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. The company is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

